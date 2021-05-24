QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 444

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.03. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

