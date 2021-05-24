Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $1,816,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.95. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,878. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

