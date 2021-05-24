Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.29 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.