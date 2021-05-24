Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

