Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $262.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

