Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $713,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.