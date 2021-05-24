Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $769,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FBP stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

