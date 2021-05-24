Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

