Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $101.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.