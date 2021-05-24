QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

