Raise Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,876.30 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $105,876.30 and $643.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

