Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells $354,845.28 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

