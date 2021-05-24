Raymond James Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

