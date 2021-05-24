Raymond James Raises Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Price Target to C$2.00

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Itafos stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

