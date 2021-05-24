Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais Sells 4,552 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. 4,790,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,212. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

