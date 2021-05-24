Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $749,826.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

