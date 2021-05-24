Razor Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $379,024.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $379,024.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00958150 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,425,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

