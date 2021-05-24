RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,006. The stock has a market cap of $463.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.