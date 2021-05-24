RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.46. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,600. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.