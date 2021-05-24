Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

5/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00.

3/29/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $92.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

