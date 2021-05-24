Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Up 4.7%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 5,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 865,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.