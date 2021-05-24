Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $477.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.18 and a one year high of $480.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

