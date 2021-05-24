Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $318.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

