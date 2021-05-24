Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19,694 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,694 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,300,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

