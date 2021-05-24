RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 226.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

