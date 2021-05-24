Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

