Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $506.72 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.