Render Token (RNDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.93 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $109.40 million and $11.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

