Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 63,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.