Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

