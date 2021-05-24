REPO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,067.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $113,067.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00387618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00182952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003499 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00844767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

