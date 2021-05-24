Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Haemonetics (HAE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE):

5/20/2021 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/14/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $91.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

