ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $202.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

