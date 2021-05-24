Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$54.64 million ($0.40) -31.18 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.25

AgroFresh Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgroFresh Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 110.91%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

