Reviewing Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 12,836.40 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -6.01 Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 35.68 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -3.45

Forte Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Forte Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.84%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.30%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31% Fulcrum Therapeutics -539.31% -61.65% -48.41%

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Forte Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of muscle, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has research and discovery collaboration agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.