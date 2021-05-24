Reviewing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 241.56 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.88 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -1.31

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.77% -28.28% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 565.76%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 162.92%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

