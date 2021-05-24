Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.65 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

