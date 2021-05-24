Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $539.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.19 and a 200 day moving average of $497.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,621 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.