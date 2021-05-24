Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

