Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DSGX opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.