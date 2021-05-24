Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM stock opened at $222.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

