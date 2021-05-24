Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 355,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $327.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

