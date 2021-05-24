Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.52 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Etsy were worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

