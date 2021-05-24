Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.23 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $44,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,853,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 896 shares of company stock valued at $97,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

