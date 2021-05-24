Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Best Buy worth $52,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.