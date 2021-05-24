Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,354 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $269.01 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.