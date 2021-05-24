Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,810 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Ball worth $47,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $86.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

