Rhumbline Advisers Sells 85,178 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $50,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

