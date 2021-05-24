Richard M. Donovan Buys 2,500 Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) CFO Richard M. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

