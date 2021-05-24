Rigel Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,038.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00045110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $71,208.36 and approximately $11,038.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00379660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00181442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00862198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

